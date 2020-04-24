NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: ULTIMATE NINJA STORM 4 Releases For The Nintendo Switch With An Action-Packed Trailer

The wait is finally over, as Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate ninja Storm 4 - Road to Boruto has become available for the Nintendo Switch today. Check out the action-packed launch trailer!

In October of last year, developer CyberConnect2 toyed with the idea of releasing the latest entry in the Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm on the Nintendo Switch; considering that all of the previous games are already available on the handheld hybrid console, this was almost a no-brainer.

It wasn't until December that CyberConnect2 and Bandai Namco would deliver the good news: Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 - Road to Boruto was finally making its way into the Nintend oSwitch, and it would be releasing in April of 2020.

Today, after a long wait, Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2's Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 - Road to Boruto has finally released for the Switch in both physical and digital format, giving fans of the long-running Naruto series the chance to enjoy the game on-the-go.

As the developers celebrate the release of the game, Bandai Namco has shared an action-packed trailer for Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 - Road to Boruto — which gives players an idea of what to expect when they finally get their hands on the game.

Check it out:

With more than 13 million NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM games sold worldwide, this series has established itself among the pinnacle of Anime & Manga adaptations to video games! NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Road to Boruto concludes the Ultimate Ninja Storm series and collects all of the DLC content packs for Storm 4 and previously exclusive pre-order bonuses!

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 - Road to Boruto is available for the Nintendo Switch today.