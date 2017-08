New NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Trailer Hits

Ninjas! Prepare to enter a world where only your skills and your communication with your team will matter! In Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker! Teams of four from around the world will endure multiple types of battles, from protecting your flag, to breaking barriers for your team. Create your own custom character and combine skills from the 4 different battle types in order to become the strongest ninja in the Ninja League!

The brand new Gamescom trailer forhas landed! In the video we see how it looks in-game with the unreal 4 engine. We see some awesome ninjutsu as well as the different modes that we will be able to play in. You will also be able to customize your avatar how ever you would like.does not have a hard date set for realease, but we do know that it will be in 2018. It will be available for PS4, Xbox One and PC!