Sasuke Doesn't Like When Boruto Touches His Daughter, Sarada

Not every fan of Naruto believes in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, but things seem to be changing for the better as time goes by. It would now appear as if the new series is slowly living up to its predecessor, and that’s good news.

In the recent chapter of Boruto: Saikyo Dash Generations, we get to see Sasuke Uchiha being super overprotective of his daughter, Sarada. Now, bear in mind that this manga is more of a gag than anything else, therefore, one should not take it too seriously.

Now, in the manga, both Boruto and Sarada were on a mission with Sasuke. For some strange reason, Boruto got a little bit spooked, and right then and there he quickly grabbed onto Sarada who could only blush.

Sasuke didn’t like this one bit, so he wasted no time by using his fiery skeleton technique to squeeze the living daylights out of Boruto.

It’s no surprise that Sasuke is being so overprotective of Sarada because she’s his only daughter. But at the same time, she’s quite capable of protecting herself, and it shows in the anime series.