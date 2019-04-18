 Sasuke Doesn't Like When Boruto Touches His Daughter, Sarada
Naruto Headlines Pictures Videos

Sasuke Doesn't Like When Boruto Touches His Daughter, Sarada

Sasuke Doesn't Like When Boruto Touches His Daughter, Sarada

Every father is protective of their daughter, but when it comes down to Sasuke, one could say he's more protective than most due to how he man-handled Boruto.

Vamien McKalin | 4/18/2019
Filed Under: "Naruto"

Not every fan of Naruto believes in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, but things seem to be changing for the better as time goes by. It would now appear as if the new series is slowly living up to its predecessor, and that’s good news.

In the recent chapter of Boruto: Saikyo Dash Generations, we get to see Sasuke Uchiha being super overprotective of his daughter, Sarada. Now, bear in mind that this manga is more of a gag than anything else, therefore, one should not take it too seriously.

Now, in the manga, both Boruto and Sarada were on a mission with Sasuke. For some strange reason, Boruto got a little bit spooked, and right then and there he quickly grabbed onto Sarada who could only blush.

Overprotective Papasuke 😂 (source Boruto SD) from r/Naruto

Sasuke didn’t like this one bit, so he wasted no time by using his fiery skeleton technique to squeeze the living daylights out of Boruto.

It’s no surprise that Sasuke is being so overprotective of Sarada because she’s his only daughter. But at the same time, she’s quite capable of protecting herself, and it shows in the anime series.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...