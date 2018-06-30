Sprint King Usain Bolt Shows Off The Impressive NARUTO SHIPUDDEN Artwork Inside His Home
Many of us have grown up watching Naruto, one of the great anime series of all time. But because we are regular people, it might come across our minds that celebrities are also fans of the Shinobi warrior.
Usain Bolt might be the best 100 Meter sprinter of all time, but that doesn't mean he can't enjoy a lot of things us normal folks tend to love.
Just recently, Usain Bolt showed off an image of himself with a Naruto mural in the background. It's not the type of murals we can afford either, but Usain Bolt is a man with a lot of success, and as such, he has the cash to get almost anything he wants.
With the track & field star making it very clear that he's a fan of Naruto: Shippuden, it's clear that Japanese artworks are more widely accepted than the Western equivalents because he's not the only one. Actor, Michael B Jordan also came out as a Naruto fan.
I've never seen this amount of celebrities showing such a high passion for comic book characters and shows in the same way as anime, or maybe it's just me. We should also point out that manga sales have surpassed that of comic books, and that's either a good or bad thing.
You see, whenever something hits the mainstream market in the West, they tend to be watered down into obscurity. Take hip-hop for example of one of the things mainstream marketing has done to the genre. It's filled with mumble rappers talking about who knows what.
Let's hope only good things come from anime going mainstream in the West because if not, fans won't take it likely.
We should also hope for Boruto to deliver a lot of quality moments in the years to come. It's a tough ask to follow Naruto: Shippuden's footsteps, but not impossible if the author holds firm.
