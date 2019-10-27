Netflix Releases Preview Of New DISASTROUS LIFE OF SAIKI K. 6-Episode Miniseries
Shūichi Asō's gag comedy manga The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K. recently ended its run in the pages of Shuiesha's Weekly Shonen Jump back in February 2018. However, the manga returned to its 4-koma (4-panel) roots for a sequel and shifted from the pages of Shonen Jump to digital-only.
First announced during Netflix's AnimeJapan 2019 stage presentation back in March, The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K. TV anime will be returning for a 6-episode miniseries on December 30.
It seems the continuation of the TV anime, and a few volumes the previous anime skipped will be the foundation for the anime's continuation. The first two anime seasons total 49 episodes and covered the majority of the original 26 volume manga series.
In addition, the new series will be released worldwide so anime fans around the world will all be able to enjoy the new series at the same time.
To the average person, psychic abilities might seem a blessing; for Kusuo Saiki, however, this couldn't be further from the truth. Gifted with a wide assortment of supernatural abilities ranging from telepathy to x-ray vision, he finds this so-called blessing to be nothing but a curse. As all the inconveniences his powers cause constantly pile up, all Kusuo aims for is an ordinary, hassle-free life—a life where ignorance is bliss.
Unfortunately, the life of a psychic is far from quiet. Though Kusuo tries to stay out of the spotlight by keeping his powers a secret from his classmates, he ends up inadvertently attracting the attention of many odd characters, such as the empty-headed Riki Nendou and the delusional Shun Kaidou. Forced to deal with the craziness of the people around him, Kusuo comes to learn that the ordinary life he has been striving for is a lot more difficult to achieve than expected.
