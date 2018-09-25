New Details Emerge On The MAGIMOJI RURUMO Anime Sequel
Natalie Comic has shared some new information on the Magimoji Rurumo sequel. The project will be a sequel OAD and will be bundled with the manga's limited-edition 9th volume. This package will go on sale on July 9th, 2019.
Studio J.C.Staff's magic school ecchi shonen anime series, Magimoji Rurumo, has released new information on the upcoming sequel. There are limited details but here is what we know so far.
The site also reports that the staff from the original anime series will come back to work on this sequel.
Chikara Sakurai directed the series, Satoshi Motoyama was in charge of sound directing, Daisuke Hiramaki was the episode director and wrote the storyboards.
The opening theme is called Seiippai, Tsutaetai! by Suzuko Mimori and the ending themes are Futari no Chronostasis by Yurika Endou and FHK Fushigi Hakken no Uta by Rurumo.
The manga series published from May 2007 to December 2010 and had 7 volumes with a total of 42 chapters. Shounen Sirius serialized it.
