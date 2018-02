New READY PLAYER ONE Poster Features A COWBOY BEBOP Easter Egg

The first trailer forfeatured a clear nod toand the latest poster for the upcoming sci-fi film reveals that there'll be something forfans to be on the lookout for as well. If you examine the bottom right of the poster, you can clearly make out a RX-78-2 Gundam mecha from the originaltelevision series. Just above that should be a familiar spaceship.That's right, it's Spike's Swordfish II. Originally designed for racing, the ship was given enhanced armor and weapons and retrofitted as a space-fighter.First Akira, then Gundam and now Cowboy Bebop. It seems Ready Player One might just as many anime references as callbacks to the '80s. The Steven Speilberg-directed pic hits theaters on March 29.