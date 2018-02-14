Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

New READY PLAYER ONE Poster Features A COWBOY BEBOP Easter Egg

The Ready Player One adaptation from WB and Steven Speilberg features a ton of '80s callbacks but there's also a number of anime Easter Eggs sprinkled in as well.

MarkJulian | 2/14/2018
The first trailer for Ready Player One featured a clear nod to Akira and the latest poster for the upcoming sci-fi film reveals that there'll be something for Cowboy Bebop fans to be on the lookout for as well.  If you examine the bottom right of the poster, you can clearly make out a RX-78-2 Gundam mecha from the original  Mobile Suit Gundam television series.  Just above that should be a familiar spaceship. 

That's right, it's Spike's Swordfish II.  Originally designed for racing, the ship was given enhanced armor and weapons and retrofitted as a space-fighter.  

First Akira, then Gundam and now Cowboy Bebop.  It seems Ready Player One might just as many anime references as callbacks to the '80s. The Steven Speilberg-directed pic hits theaters on March 29.

