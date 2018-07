New Trailer For MUHYO & ROJI'S BUREAU OF SUPERNATURAL INVESTIGATION Released

Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation Synopsis

We previously covered Studio Deen'sin our Summer 2018 shonen anime guide but fresh footage has just been released online. Check out the new trailer below.Before premiering on Japanese broadcast television, a special screening on July 29 will be held in Tokyo.The video below also previews SCREEN mode's (they've provided theme songs for Vatican Miracle Examiner, Bungo Stray Dogs, Kuroko's Basketball and more) OP for the series, "Gifted."Yoshiyuki Nishi's manga series was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump fro m2004 to 2008 and concluded at 18 volumes. However, a web manga sequel was launched in Shonen Jump+ last March so there's definitely plenty of material to adapt should the anime prove popular.Are you a victim of unwanted spirit possession? Is there a ghost you need sent up and away...or down to burn for all eternity? If the answer is yes, then you need Muhyo and Roji, experts in magic law. Serving justice to evil spirits is their specialty.