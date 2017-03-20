Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

NEW YOUR NAME "#1 Worldwide!" Trailer Is Visually Stunning!

FUNimation released a new trailer ahead of the theatrical release on April 7th, 2017. Hit the jump, check out the trailer and let us know what you think!

Taylor Beames | 3/20/2017
The #1 highest grossing anime film of all time is coming to North American theaters on April 7th, 2017. Yes, that new is kind of old hat, but the new visually fantastic trailer from FUNimation leaves us wanting more of the anime film.

Those wanting to see the anime film can see where the film is playing by heading over to the FUNimation website. The advance tickets are sure to sell out fast so pick them up while you can. Check out the new trailer and the film synopsis below and be sure to let us know what you think!



About Your Name:

The day the stars fell, two lives changed forever. High schoolers Mitsuha and Taki are complete strangers living separate lives. But one night, they suddenly switch places. Mitsuha wakes up in Taki's body, and he in hers. This bizarre occurrence continues to happen randomly, and the two must adjust their lives around each other. Yet, somehow, it works. They build a connection and communicate by leaving notes, messages, and more importantly, an imprint. When a dazzling comet lights up the night's sky, something shifts, and they seek each other out wanting something more - a chance to finally meet.
