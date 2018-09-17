NOKEMONO TO HANAYOME Manga Is Getting A New Chapter

The website of director Kunihiko Ikuhara announced on September 3rd that Ikuhara and Asumiko Nakamura will publish a new chapter of their manga Nokemono to Hanayome. This will be published on the website of the magazine Densha Birz of Gentosha publishing house under the title Nokemono to Hanayome+.



Kunihiko Ikuhara, director of animes like Revolutionary Girl Utena, Mawaru Penguindrum, originally wrote this story of fantasy and romance as a novel between 2006 and 2007 in the magazine Kera of the publishing company Index Communication.



In 2007 Ikuhara took up the story to continue in the form of manga along with Asumiko Nakamura. The manga was edited by the publishing house Gentosha finalizing last year and compiled in 7 volumes.



This story is a strange, surreal and often dark comedy, that focuses on cruel and dangerous love between Hitsuji Sera and Itaru Hagumazuka, who is disguised in a bear suit.



The name of Kunihiko Ikuhara is well known both outside and inside Japan. Her name is associated with Revolutionary Girl Utena, an anime that she directed, as she did with Sailor Moon R, Mawaru Penguindrum and Yuri Kuma Arashi. He currently works with the MAPPA studio in the animated project of Sarazanmai.





