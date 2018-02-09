NON NON BIYORI VACATION'S Movie Has A New TV Commercial
Non Non Biyori Movie: Vacation will be getting a new anime adaptation soon. Directed by Shinya Kawatsura, the movie premiered last month and has now released a second television commercial.
The official website of Non Non Biyori Vacation, the new film that adapts the Non Non Biyori manga by Atto, has posted a second television ad in which we can listen to the opening of the film, "Ao no Rakugaki" by nano.RIPE.
The film premiered on August 25th in a total of 27 Japanese movie theaters and adapts the story of the "Arc of the Journey to Okinawa" from the original manga.
The team and the cast returns from the television series, with their voices:
Kotori Koiwai - Renge Miyauchi
Rie Murakawa - Hotaru Ichijō
Ayane Sakura - Natsumi Koshigaya
Kana Asumi - Komari Koshigaya
Kaori Nazuka - Kazuho Miyauchi
Rina Satou - Kaede Kagayama
Misato Fukuen - Hikage Miyauchi
Ryoko Shintani - Konomi Fujimiya
Shinya Kawatsura is in charge of the direction under the SILVER LINK studio, while Reiko Yoshida writes the script. Mai Otsuka adapts the character designs to the anime, while the funds are put by KUSANAGI. Toshiki Kameyama (grooover) is the sound director, Hiromi Mizutani composes the music and Lantis is in charge of the musical production.
