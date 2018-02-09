NON NON BIYORI VACATION'S Movie Has A New TV Commercial

The official website of Non Non Biyori Vacation, the new film that adapts the Non Non Biyori manga by Atto, has posted a second television ad in which we can listen to the opening of the film, "Ao no Rakugaki" by nano.RIPE.



The film premiered on August 25th in a total of 27 Japanese movie theaters and adapts the story of the "Arc of the Journey to Okinawa" from the original manga.



The team and the cast returns from the television series, with their voices:



Kotori Koiwai - Renge Miyauchi

Rie Murakawa - Hotaru Ichijō

Ayane Sakura - Natsumi Koshigaya

Kana Asumi - Komari Koshigaya

Kaori Nazuka - Kazuho Miyauchi

Rina Satou - Kaede Kagayama

Misato Fukuen - Hikage Miyauchi

Ryoko Shintani - Konomi Fujimiya



Shinya Kawatsura is in charge of the direction under the SILVER LINK studio, while Reiko Yoshida writes the script. Mai Otsuka adapts the character designs to the anime, while the funds are put by KUSANAGI. Toshiki Kameyama (grooover) is the sound director, Hiromi Mizutani composes the music and Lantis is in charge of the musical production.