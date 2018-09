NX On Netflix Recently Debuted A New Clip Which Features CASTLEVANIA Season 2's First Fight Scene

The first season of Castlevania was a surprise hit when it debuted in July of last year, and fans have been eager to see the video-game adaptation return with a second season. Thanfully, the wait is almost over as, the second season of Netflix's Castlevania will be debuting in one month's time.Castlevania is an animated series, exclusive to Netflix, which is based on the 1989 Japanese video game Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse by Konami. The series follows Trevor Belmont, who defends the nation of Wallachia from Dracula and his minions. It's written by well-known comic-book writer Warren Ellis. The show was praised for its high-production value, despite its short length, and striking violence.NX On Netflix, the streaming service's new initiative which aims to be more pop-culture oriented, recently shared a new clip from the upcoming second season - its first fight scene. Check outbelow: