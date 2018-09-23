NX On Netflix Recently Debuted A New Clip Which Features CASTLEVANIA Season 2's First Fight Scene
The first season of Castlevania was a surprise hit when it debuted in July of last year, and fans have been eager to see the video-game adaptation return with a second season. Thanfully, the wait is almost over as, the second season of Netflix's Castlevania will be debuting in one month's time.
NX on Netflix recently shared a brand new clip from the upcoming second season of, their animated video-game adaptation, Castlevania. The clip features the season's first fight scene. Check it out...
Castlevania is an animated series, exclusive to Netflix, which is based on the 1989 Japanese video game Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse by Konami. The series follows Trevor Belmont, who defends the nation of Wallachia from Dracula and his minions. It's written by well-known comic-book writer Warren Ellis. The show was praised for its high-production value, despite its short length, and striking violence.
NX On Netflix, the streaming service's new initiative which aims to be more pop-culture oriented, recently shared a new clip from the upcoming second season - its first fight scene. Check out the Facebook post below:
What do you think of the fight scene? Are you looking forward to the second season of Netflix's Castlevania? What did you think of the first season? Check out the trailer for season 2 below:
Castlevania Season 2 arrives on Netflix, in full, on 26th October 2018.
