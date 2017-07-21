A Hollywood Studio Is Making A Live-Action ONE PIECE TV Show
At the special 20th Anniversary celebration of One Piece in Japan on Friday, it was announced that a Western, live-action adaptation of One Piece was in development at ITV Studios and Tomorrow Studios. If the latter sounds familiar, it's because Tomorrow Studios was also recently in the news due to the recently announced live-action Cowboy Bebop adaptation.
Earlier today, a Hollywood producer confirmed plans for a Western, live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's long-running shonen manga, One Piece.
The event was actually televised and one of the hosts read out a statement from Oda himself (he did not attend) which you can watch and read below.
That statement translates [via ANN]
In the last 20 years the conversation about a live-action adaptation has come up many times. I decided to go forward with the adaptation about three years ago. There were many twists and turns. I met a good partner. Today is the just about the 20th anniversary. The announcement of the new work is actually just a coincidence. I am very happy. Firstly, "I will never betray the fans who have supported me for 20 years." This is my condition. There may be many who are uneasy, but please, give me your voices of hope. Please be excited for the follow up reports. Please look forward to it!!
In addition to the TV show, the 20th Anniversary of One Piece is being celebrated with a fan art contest, new anime special, a festival at the Tokyo One Piece Tower and a new video game.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]