Bandai Namco Has Announced That Pre-Orders For ONE PIECE PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Are Currently Open

Releasing in just a short 2 months from today, One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is already available for players to pre-order — as announced by Bandai Namco today.

ONE PIECE Pirate Warriors 4 digital pre-orders are now live for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam! Secure yours to get Germa 66 (Early Unlock) and 2 additional costumes when it releases March 27th, 2020.



The Pirate Warriors are back and bring with them a more explosive story, more environments and even crazier attacks in ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4. Follow Luffy and the Straw Hats from the beginning as they make their journey through different islands and onwards in the hopes of finding the illustrious treasure - the One Piece. Play through some of the most extraordinary areas in the ONE PIECE story and take on memorable foes.

As an incentive, Bandai Namco has revealed that players who pre-order the game will be getting two additional costumes — although they didn't say for which character — and Germa 66 as an early unlock in; all of this becoming available on the same day the game finally launches.If you are interested in pre-ordering, be sure to check out Bandai Namco's official website for the game by clicking right here , and don't forget to let us know if you're planning on pre-ordering the game in the comments section below.



One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC on the 27th of March in 2020.