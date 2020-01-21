Bandai Namco Has Announced That Pre-Orders For ONE PIECE PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Are Currently Open

ONE PIECE Pirate Warriors 4 digital pre-orders are now live for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam! Secure yours to get Germa 66 (Early Unlock) and 2 additional costumes when it releases March 27th, 2020. Pre-order #ONEPIECE Pirate Warriors 4 today: https://t.co/FtkmLmvqHo pic.twitter.com/coDiGyON0q

The Pirate Warriors are back and bring with them a more explosive story, more environments and even crazier attacks in ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4. Follow Luffy and the Straw Hats from the beginning as they make their journey through different islands and onwards in the hopes of finding the illustrious treasure - the One Piece. Play through some of the most extraordinary areas in the ONE PIECE story and take on memorable foes.