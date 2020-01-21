Bandai Namco Has Announced That Pre-Orders For ONE PIECE PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Are Currently Open
While Bandai Namco and Koei Tecmo/Omega Force's One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is not releasing for a few more months, the developers have announced that pre-orders for the upcoming title have become available today.
Releasing in just a short 2 months from today, One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is already available for players to pre-order — as announced by Bandai Namco today.
As an incentive, Bandai Namco has revealed that players who pre-order the game will be getting two additional costumes — although they didn't say for which character — and Germa 66 as an early unlock in One Piece Pirate Warriors 4; all of this becoming available on the same day the game finally launches.
The Pirate Warriors are back and bring with them a more explosive story, more environments and even crazier attacks in ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4. Follow Luffy and the Straw Hats from the beginning as they make their journey through different islands and onwards in the hopes of finding the illustrious treasure - the One Piece. Play through some of the most extraordinary areas in the ONE PIECE story and take on memorable foes.
One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC on the 27th of March in 2020.
