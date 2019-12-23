Luffy Gets The Spotlight In Recently Released Character Trailer For ONE PIECE PIRATE WARRIORS 4
Developers Bandai Namco and Omega Force have already started releasing character trailers for the upcoming One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, all in order to get ready for the game's release — which will see the action-adventure title becoming available for home consoles and PC in March of next year.
Bandai Namco has released a brand-new character trailer for Ganbarion's upcoming One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, focusing this time on the series' main character: Monkey D. Luffy.
People familiar with koei Tecmo and Omega Force's Warriors series know how action-packed their titles are, while some others do enjoy them but can see how titles in this particular series can get a tad repetitive; granted, the Warrios series is not for everyone, but mostly everybody can still enjoy them on their first playthrough.
To keep things fresh for players who have been playing the One Piece: Pirate Warriors series for a while, the developers have added some stylish new moves to the characters that are making a comeback, and today they have released a brand-new character trailer that shows off some of the new moves that have been added to Monkey D. Luffy; the One Piece series' titular character.
Take a look:
The Pirate Warriors are back and bring with them a more explosive story, more environments and even crazier attacks in ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4. Follow Luffy and the Straw Hats from the beginning as they make their journey through different islands and onwards in the hopes of finding the illustrious treasure - the One Piece. Play through some of the most extraordinary areas in the ONE PIECE story and take on memorable foes.
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC on the 27th of March in 2020.
