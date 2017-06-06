One Piece Headlines

ONE PIECE And Converse Collaborate For Some Awesome Chuck Taylors

In celebration of the Converse Chuck Taylor's 100th Anniversary, a special One Piece-adorned edition of the classic sneaker is being produced.

MarkJulian | 6/6/2017
Filed Under: "One Piece" | Source: Hypebeast
Can you believe the Converse Chuck Taylor is turning 100 this year?  In Japan, a special edition of the shoe (see above) will be released this August for  ¥9,000 yen ($81 USD).  As you can see, its a collaboration with Eiichiro Oda's One Piece and has then entire Strawhat Pirate Crew joining in the Centennial celebration.

Previously, One Piece teamed up with the high-concept streatwear line BAPE for a collaboration so perhaps the partnership with Converse is a sign that Oda is a big fan of street fashion? 

There's no exact release date yet or word on whether these will make their way stateside. Stay tuned for updates.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
