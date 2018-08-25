ONE PIECE Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary With A New Movie
20 years is no small task, even for television shows. One Piece is still going strong after all these years. One of the first shonen animes out there, it was created in 1999 and has become one of the longest-running and classic Shonen series out there.
An unprecedented scale adventure begins in this new summer One Piece movie! The franchise is celebrating its 20 years with a movie coming out late next year. Here are the details!
Toei Animation and Shuisha are partnering up to create this new film, the release date is expected to be somewhere in the middle of summer 2019. Here is the tweet from Greg Warner, a staff writer for One-Piece.com.
The upcoming film will get a theatrical release, you will be able to experience it on the big screen. One speculation fans have is that the manga and anime might connect to the movie somehow.
We previously covered the Episode of Skypiea announcement. The franchise is having a lot of new content coming soo, great time to be a One Piece fan.
No other information has been giving. As soon as more news pop up, we will let you know!
One Piece is streaming with English subs on Crunchyroll and English dubs on Funimation.
