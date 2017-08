ONE PIECE Creator Eiichiro Oda Says The Characters Are The Reason The Manga Didn't End After 5 Years

One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda has previously revealed that his original plan was for the popular shonen manga series to last five years. However, in the latest Log (compilation book) for One Piece, a new interview from Oda reveals new details about his five year plan and why the series went on for another 15 years (with seemingly no end in sight).Said Oda (translation via @SandmanAP ) , "The Shichibukai are definitely one of the major obstacles for the Strawhats to overcome, but reducing their number to 5, or even 2 probably wouldn't result in the series being shortened to such an extent. There's still the Navy and several other pirates and factions that Luffy and co. have encountered over the years that would certainly see the manga last atleast six or more years, even with a reduction in the number of Shichibukai.What do you think about Oda's comments? Do you agree with his assertion that reducing the Shichibukai would shorten the manga's run by two-thirds?