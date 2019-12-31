ONE PIECE Creator Ushers In The New Year With Colourful Artwork
As One Piece fans are aware, every year, Oda has a tradition of sketching One Piece postcards dedicated to his devoted fan base.
Creator Eiichiro Oda welcomed in 2020 by uploading a sketch of everyone's favourite Straw Hat Pirate. Hit the jump to take a peek...
The official twitter page for One Piece posted Oda's artwork. The illustration sees Luffy in his iconic outfit and hat hanging out with Mansherry and enjoying the New Year to the fullest. It should be noted that, this being the year of the rat, the One Piece heroes reflect that in the mouse ears, snout and whiskers.
Check out the sketch below:
