ONE PIECE Creator Ushers In The New Year With Colourful Artwork

Here is Oda's yearly tradition of giving us a new year's card, this time celebrating the year of the Rat in the Chinese calendar! Happy 2020! pic.twitter.com/4Rq0uqieZq — Artur - Library of Drum Island (@newworldartur) December 31, 2019



Eiichiro Oda's One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.



Asfans are aware, every year, Oda has a tradition of sketchingpostcards dedicated to his devoted fan base.The official twitter page forposted Oda's artwork. The illustration sees Luffy in his iconic outfit and hat hanging out with Mansherry and enjoying the New Year to the fullest. It should be noted that, this being the year of the rat, theheroes reflect that in the mouse ears, snout and whiskers.Check out the sketch below: