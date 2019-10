ONE PIECE: Dubbed Episodes Of The Series Has Announced Its Return

For a time, theanime was not releasing English dubbed episodes of the series. While the promise of more episodes being dubbed, starting with 575, was announced; no one knew the exact release date of the episode. However, news has recently come out that episode 575, dubbed, would be coming to viewers, thanks to Funimation. The series would be continuing on the 20th anniversary of the series and picks up at the "Punk Hazard" story arc.Excited for more English dubs to be returning? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! The latest dubbed episode is streaming now!