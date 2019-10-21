 ONE PIECE: Dubbed Episodes Of The Series Has Announced Its Return
One Piece Headlines Videos

ONE PIECE: Dubbed Episodes Of The Series Has Announced Its Return

ONE PIECE: Dubbed Episodes Of The Series Has Announced Its Return

The One Piece anime is finally returning with English dubbed episodes. Hit hte jump to find out which arc begins the dubbed treatment!

marvelfreek94 | 10/21/2019
Filed Under: "One Piece" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
For a time, the One Piece anime was not releasing English dubbed episodes of the series. While the promise of more episodes being dubbed, starting with 575, was announced; no one knew the exact release date of the episode. However, news has recently come out that episode 575, dubbed, would be coming to viewers, thanks to Funimation. The series would be continuing on the 20th anniversary of the series and picks up at the "Punk Hazard" story arc.


Excited for more English dubs to be returning? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! The latest dubbed episode is streaming now!
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...