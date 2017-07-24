ONE PIECE: Eiichiro Oda Makes A Promise To Fans Of The Franchise Regarding The Live Action Show

One Piece fans had a lot to say about the upcoming live action TV show, but the creator has laid down some strict conditions for the upcoming show. Check out what he said after the jump!

The San Diego Comic Con dominated the headlines in the western hempisphere, but that didn't stop Japan from holding a great event over the weekend as well. Just a few days ago, One Piece celebrated its 20 anniversary with a confernce. It was there creator Eiichiro Oda announced that a live action One Piece show was in the works. The announcement led to great hesitation among fans, but maybe they can rest a little easier knowing Oda has strict conditions for the show



After the show was announced that One Piece would be a live action TV show, Eiichiro Oda had this to say about the announcement.



“In the last 20 years the conversation about a live-action adaptation has come up many times. I decided to go forward with the adaptation about three years ago. There were many twists and turns. I met a good partner. Today is the just about the 20th anniversary. The announcement of the new work is actually just a coincidence. I am very happy. Firstly, "I will never betray the fans who have supported me for 20 years." This is my condition. There may be many who are uneasy, but please, give me your voices of hope. Please be excited for the follow up reports. Please look forward to it!!”



In reading the statement, it appears the decsion for a live action show wasn't an easy or a quick decision. It was a well thought out decision on Oda's part. Tomorrow ITV Studios will be in charge of production and it will have Marty Adelstein (Prison Break) working as executive producer.



It is safe to say that live action adaptations of anime shows don't do very well, but Oda is making sure that the show doesn't let down the fans of the franchise. With fans in mind, he's tried to reassure fans who are leary of the concept. It was just this year that the live action adaptation of Ghost in the Shell fell on its face. When it comes down to it, Oda will let his voice be heard if he sees something that he doesn't like.



There isn't much about the live action One Piece out there, but Adelstein noted that it will be one of the most expensive shows out there. As far as Tomorrow ITV, they also will have some practice with the upcoming live action Cowboy Bebop.



Does Oda's announcement make the show a definite go? Let us know in the comment section below!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]