ONE PIECE FILM: GOLD Coming To Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD Soon!

FUNimation announced that their smash hit One Piece Film: Gold is coming to Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD on May 2nd, 2017. They also announced those who pre-order the movie will get 3 random poker chips featuring the straw hat gang.The film is centered around the city of Gran Tesoro and the guy who the city is named after (Tesoro). The man himself is a master performer. When you enter the city you are faced with music, dancing and so much more. The Straw Hat Pirates land right in the middle of it all. Their journey through Gran Tesoro is thought to be one of riches and fame, but Tesoro throws a kink into their plans. Check out the trailer below and our SPOILER FREE review here!