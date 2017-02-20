ONE PIECE FILM: GOLD Coming To Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD Soon!

FUNimation announced that their smash hit One Piece Film: Gold is coming to Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD on May 2nd, 2017. They also announced those who pre-order the movie will get 3 random poker chips featuring the straw hat gang.
The film is centered around the city of Gran Tesoro and the guy who the city is named after (Tesoro). The man himself is a master performer. When you enter the city you are faced with music, dancing and so much more. The Straw Hat Pirates land right in the middle of it all. Their journey through Gran Tesoro is thought to be one of riches and fame, but Tesoro throws a kink into their plans. Check out the trailer below and our SPOILER FREE
review here!
About One Piece Film: Gold
The Straw Hats are at it again in an all-new high-flying adventure! A gripping tale unfolds in the spectacular city of Gran Tesoro, where Luffy and his crew are drawn by dreams of hitting the jackpot. With so much luck, Luffy’s winning streak can’t possibly end. But behind the gilded curtains lies a powerful king whose deep pockets and deeper ambitions spell disaster for all. *Get 3 random poker chips free with the preorder of One Piece Film: Gold!
