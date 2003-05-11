What Are We Watching? ONE PIECE FILM: GOLD
One Piece is making its way to North American theaters next month and we've got our spoiler-free video review of One Piece: Gold below. The best part? You don't have to be an anime fan or know anything about One Piece to enjoy the film!
I'm going to be honest; I wasn't familiar with One Piece prior to sitting down with our copy One Piece Film: Gold. After watching the film, I'm still not sure if I'm familiar with the popular anime. Some of the characters and villians are downright crazy. The entire film takes place on the Gran Tesoro, a gigantic ship that's so large it's been granted the status of an independent country by the World Government. Yes, it's that big. Did I mention that it's made entirely of gold? It's ruled by the Gild Tesoro who has the power to manipulate gold.
It's hard to discuss One Piece Film: Gold without giving any spoilers and I don't want to ruin the film for anyone. The film begins with Tesoro, who happens to be quite the performer, kicking off show that includes music, dancing and golden geysers. The Straw Hat Pirates land right in the middle of it thanks to a very entertaining battle with the Long Pirates. The Straw Hats think they're visiting the Gran Tesoro to gather fame and riches, but the golden emperor proves to have other ideas. What ensues is an action-packed adventure that explores every nook and cranny of the Gran Tesoro.
Was it enjoyable? Yes! The animation and voice acting was all very well done. The twists and turns in the story left me guessing most of the film. I had absolutely no idea how it was going to end, but I loved it. Best of all, you don't have to know anything about One Piece to enjoy it! They do a great job of introducing the characters and you even get a bit of history with a couple of old friends that are reunited. Imagination runs rampant in One Piece Film: Gold. From turtle-powered automobiles to video surveillance snails, you'll see some pretty crazy stuff. All of the characters from the Straw Hat Pirates crew are pretty likeable. Luffy gets the crap beat out of him several times, which I'm assuming is par for the course when it comes to the One Piece anime. Sanji was hillarious, but Zoro and Nami were probably my favorites.
I would highly recommend catching One Piece Film: Gold when it hits North American theaters January 10th through the 17th. You can pick up tickets via Fandango.
The glittering Gran Tesoro, a city of entertainment beyond the laws of the government, is a sanctuary for the world’s most infamous pirates, Marines, and filthy rich millionaires. Drawn by dreams of hitting the jackpot, Captain Luffy and his crew sail straight for the gold. But behind the gilded curtains lies a powerful king whose deep pockets and deeper ambitions spell disaster for the Straw Hats and the New World alike.
