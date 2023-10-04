ONE PIECE Joins Historic MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

Luffy, the Gum-Gum Fruit-fueled pirate, announced his next adventure coming later this year... The beloved anime character will be getting his very own character balloon at this years Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade! The announcement made thing official earlier this morning when it was revealed by Toei Animation. Check out the official announcement down below!

ANNOUNCEMENT: Luffy is set to soar over the streets of New York City when he makes his debut at the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade! 🏴‍☠️🦃🗽 🎈 #ThanksLuffy #OnePiece #MacysParade @macys pic.twitter.com/uELZIimjYH — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) October 4, 2023 The protagonist of the One Piece manga and anime series, Monkey D. Luffy, joins fellow Toei Animation icon Goku, who made his parade debut in 2018. Thanks to a Devil Fruit called the Gum-Gum Fruit, he possesses the abilities of a rubber man, and his goal is to become King of the Pirates. Get to know a little about Monkey D. Luffy and the One Piece anime series down below:

Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!

The One Piece franchise has seen several new films and series released over the past year, including the live-action series that is expected to see a second season announced and in the works soon. Monkey D. Luffy has left a huge imprint on the anime and manga community, so we, as fans, can't wait to see the iconic character come to life this holiday season!

You can currently stream the over 1,000 episodes of the One Piece anime on Crunchyroll's streaming services, as well as check out the live adaptation of the series that is on Netflix. If you watched the live-action version of the anime, what were your thoughts on how it compared to the anime? Let us know in the comments!

Will you be tuning in to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year in hopes of spotting the pirate himself making an appearance? If you will be, let us know down in the comments below! We'll be scouring the televised parade from the comfort of our own homes just waiting to spot the iconic anime character, Monkey D. Luffy, in his newest roll as a character balloon! It's sure to be epic.