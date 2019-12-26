ONE PIECE PIRATE WARRIORS 4: Crocodile Gets The Spotlight In New Character Trailer
Omega Force and Bandai Namco's One Piece: Pirate Warriors series has been very well-received by fans of both the Warriors series of video games, as well as fans of the One Piece anime and manga; a series that allow players to feel as powerful as the characters they know and love.
The spotlight is on Sir Crocodile, as Bandai Namco released brand-new character trailer for Omega Force's upcoming One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4. Check it out!
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 — the latest entry in the Pirate Warriors series — is still a few months away from releasing, but the developers have already begun releasing trailers to keep players excited for the game's release in March of next year.
So far, Bandai Namco has been releasing character trailers that give us an idea of what the fighters' abilities will be when One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 finally releases, and today is Sir Crocodile's time to shine — as the character makes his comeback to the series, and is now looking more powerful than ever.
Take a look:
The Pirate Warriors are back and bring with them a more explosive story, more environments and even crazier attacks in ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4. Follow Luffy and the Straw Hats from the beginning as they make their journey through different islands and onwards in the hopes of finding the illustrious treasure - the One Piece. Play through some of the most extraordinary areas in the ONE PIECE story and take on memorable foes.
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC on the 27th of March in 2020.
