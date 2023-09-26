Not only did the post elicit a supportive response from fans, but also from Owense, who commented, "Mommy dearest, that's why we sent you that figure! No need to lobby. Once we get what we deserve and get back to work let's talk!"

Owens provided further context behind his response to Deadline, explaining, "After she won her Oscar, the writers room sent her a figure of Doctor Kureha with a nice note that said, “Congratulations on your statue, here’s another one to put next to it. Hope to speak to you soon.”

Television and movie writers returned to work in late September after The Writers Guild of America voted to end the strike with entertainment companies. Owens confirmed that the writers room is up and running for One Piece and "getting scripts done" for the upcoming second season. Unfortunately, with the actors' strike still ongoing, they can't talk production scheduling just yet.

For those unfamiliar, Doctor Kureha is a 139-year-old doctor on Drum Island, and an ally of the Straw Hat Pirates. She has a pretty big role in the manga chapters that Season 2 will presumably cover.