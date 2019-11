ONE PIECE: STAMPEDE Made Over $1M In Its Limited North American Run

Earlier this week, the One Piece Twitter account announced that the fourteenth feature film of the One Piece film series has officially surpassed the $1M USD mark from U.S. and Canada screenings.

Thanks to all the Straw Hats supporting it, One Piece: Stampede hit a big milestone at the box office with over $1M in US & CAN! 🎉 #onepiecestampede pic.twitter.com/wkXgu9oLRw — One Piece (@OnePieceAnime) November 4, 2019

The latestfilm, released in Japan on August 9, 2019 was finally released stateside on select theaters in United States on October 24, 29 and 31 (Sub) and October 26 and 30 (Dub)thanks to. It was released in Canada on n October 25 and November 5 (sub) and October 28 and November 8 (dub).According to the official Twitter account, the film has grossd over $1M alone from its recent North American run. The film has currently grossed $77.8M worldwide with the bulk of its earnings naturally coming from Japan where it sold over 3 million tickets in its first 17 days of release, resulting in over ¥4 billion yen in revenue (~$40M USD).