ONE PIECE: The Manga Series Manages To Hit Yet Another Milestone
In just over 20 years, One Piece, has managed to capture new fans and keep original ones for its entire run, so far. As of the release of the books's 95th volume, the series has hit a legendary milestone by reaching 460 million copies of its series, worldwide! Considering the creator of the series,Eiichiro Oda, has claimed that he aims to end the book in about five years; this means that the odds of the book going past 500 millioncopies is incredibly possible!
One Piece's sales are making even more waves as we get numbers to its most recent sales. Hit the jump to check out what the crew managed to haul in!
Excited by the news? How many fans of the series are reading? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments!
