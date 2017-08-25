ONE PIECE: UNLIMITED WORLD RED Is Now Available For PS4 And PC
Today Bandai Namco has released One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition for Playstation 4 and PC via Steam! With 1080p resolution, and a higher frame rate, and over 40 pieces of DLC included to create the most definitive One Piece experiences yet. One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition will also be available digitally for the Nintendo Switch on September 29, 2017.
“We are excited to have One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition make its way to the current generation of video game consoles and PCs,” said Randy Le, Associate Brand Manager at Bandai Namco. “One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition provides a treasure trove of content for gamers seeking an exhilarating action-adventure game.”
The One Piece franchise celebrates its 20th anniversary this year and is the best selling manga of all time, with over 400 million volumes sold to date due to its cast of stellar characters and riveting storylines. One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition brings that level of quality to the video game realm with a game-exclusive storyline and original characters designed by Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece.
Here is the trailer for One Piece: Red Deluxe Edition, showing you all that you can do in the world of One Piece along with the story that you will go through on your adventures!
In One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition, players will join the Straw Hat pirate crew as they set their sights for the Forgotten Island with their new mysterious raccoon friend Pato. After landing on the island the Straw Hat pirates are kidnapped by The Red Count; a powerful pirate who escaped the depths of Impel Down, an infamous underwater maximum-security prison for the most dangerous criminals the world has seen. Luffy must explore the Forgotten Island, accept quests from residents, and take on enemies as he attempts to save his kidnapped friends. Console players will be able to use local co-op mode to enjoy the main story with a friend or battle bosses together in Battle Coliseum. Players will be able to select from a large roster of popular One Piece characters, each with their own unique attacks which fans of the show will instantly recognize.
