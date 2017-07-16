ONE PIECE's 20th Collection Coming To DVD In September
Funimation has announced that pre-orders are being taken for One Piece Collection 20 (DVD). The four-disc collection won't be available until September 19, but you can head over to http://funi.to/2u50hZE to get your order in ahead of time.
Although the DVDs won't hit until September, pre-orders are now being taken for One Piece Collection 20 and Funimation has released a new video to celebrate!
Funimation has released a new "One Piece Collection 20 - DVD - Coming Soon" video to celebrate, which we've included below.
Are you excited for the upcoming release? Let us know in the comments area below!
As Luffy advances across the bay of Marineford to save Ace, the Whitebeard Pirates come to his aid in a no-holds-barred clash with the Navy forces. Just when the brothers make a mad dash toward freedom, Ace turns back to lend Whitebeard a hand, refusing to leave him for dead. But before he can reach his destination, Akainu appears to test the might of his magma against the flames of Fire Fist Ace.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]