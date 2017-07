ONE PIECE's 20th Collection Coming To DVD In September

Although the DVDs won't hit until September, pre-orders are now being taken for One Piece Collection 20 and Funimation has released a new video to celebrate!

As Luffy advances across the bay of Marineford to save Ace, the Whitebeard Pirates come to his aid in a no-holds-barred clash with the Navy forces. Just when the brothers make a mad dash toward freedom, Ace turns back to lend Whitebeard a hand, refusing to leave him for dead. But before he can reach his destination, Akainu appears to test the might of his magma against the flames of Fire Fist Ace.

Funimation has announced that pre-orders are being taken for One Piece Collection 20 (DVD). The four-disc collection won't be available until September 19.