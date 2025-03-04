Set Photo From Netflix's ONE PIECE Season 2 Reveals Major Little Garden Arc Location

We already know Season 2 of Netflix's One Piece will bring many fan-favorite storylines to life when the live-action series returns. The upcoming season will adapt the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from the manga.

While we've yet to see a formal trailer or really any promotional material aside from some behind-the-scenes tours and some video interviews, images of the set and various locations have been shared on social media through fan accounts.

"One Piece Netflix Fan" (@OP_Netflix_Fan) recently shared a first-look photo of Mr. 3's Candle Set in Little Garden. As the name implies, Little Garden is an prehistoric island in Paradise. It's the second island on the Grand Line that the Straw Hat Pirates visit and the primary setting of the Little Garden Arc.

Without getting into too much spoiler territory for those who haven't seen the anime or read the manga, the Little Garden Arc is one of the most significant arcs in One Piece as it introduces the Straw Hats to two giants, Dorry and Broggy, and is also where the crew is ambushed by members of Baroque Works.

One of the prominent characters they interact with is Mr. 3, who will be played by David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil) in the live-action series. Mr. 3 serves as the main antagonist of the Little Garden Arc and is one of the central characters from Miss Goldenweek's "Operation: Meet Baroque Works."

Mr. 3, who also goes by "Loan Shark Galdino" ate the Doru Doru no mi Devil Fruit, which allows him to create and control candle wax. Hence, the significance of the giant Candle statue in the leaked set photo. Mr. 3 is able to manipulate wax into any shape, change it between solid and liquid states, and control its motion. He's also able to produce flames from his hair while using his powers.

When Dastmalchian was first announced as the actor portraying Mr. 3, he was asked about his role in the highly anticipated second season and how he was going about bringing the character to life in the series. Here's what he said:

I mean, he’s so unique and such a fantastically interesting odd character. So, the idea of getting to be a part of what is already an amazing ensemble is incredible—I think that season one was just so great. And I think that what I want to bring to him is finding the David that lives inside of Galino. I want to find the David that is, I mean, he was just an office worker at Baroque Works, and now he’s this really cool, weird, often seen-as-bad guy character whose alliances can kind of shift around just like so many of the characters in One Piece. And I’m excited to see what they want to do because they’ve done such an exceptional job making the anime and the manga into a live-action world.

The Little Garden Arc is just one of the many entertaining arcs that comprise the Arabasta Saga, which will be the primary focus of Season 2. Filming on the second season of the hit show wrapped last month with Netflix sharing a first-look photo of the cast. Unfortunately, we still don't know when the series will return with its second season, though most speculate it will be sometime this year.

Despite the wait for Season 2, there are already reports that Netflix has greenlit a third season of One Piece. No official announcement has been made yet.