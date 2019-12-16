The Focus Is On Kaido And Charlotte Linlin In This New Trailer For ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4
Earlier this year, Bandai Namco and Koei Tecmo announced that they were partnering up to develop another entry in the One Piece: Pirate Warriors series; one that would bring back all of the elements from previous titles, but would also be introducing new characters to add more variety.
Charlotte Linlin and Kaido are the focus of this brand-new character trailer that Bandai Namco has released for the upcoming One Piece: Warrior's 4.
As if that wasn't enough, the developers also revealed that they were, once again, working on a brand-new, and original idea for the story in One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 that will be taking place in the Land of Wano — becoming available for home consoles and PC on the 27th of March in 2020.
Today Bandai Namco has released yet another trailer for One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, which focuses on two of the new characters that will be joining the roster of this new entry in the Pirate Warriors series: Kaido and Charlotte Linlin — who is also known as Big Mom — and showing off some of their devastating attacks.
Check it out:
The Pirate Warriors are back and bring with them a more explosive story, more environments and even crazier attacks in ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4. Follow Luffy and the Straw Hats from the beginning as they make their journey through different islands and onwards in the hopes of finding the illustrious treasure - the One Piece. Play through some of the most extraordinary areas in the ONE PIECE story and take on memorable foes.
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC on the 27th of March in 2020.
