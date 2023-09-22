The Live-Action ONE PIECE Has Caught The Attention Of A Certain Actor And They Want In On The Action

Recently, it was announced that the live-action One Piece series will get a second season, and along with that announcement came a teaser for Chopper from the show's creator, Eiichiro Oda! Alongside the big reveal of Chopper, we are now just waiting for the reveal of his instructor, Drum Island's very own Dr. Kureha!

We aren't the only ones wanting more details... It is not a secret that Hollywood actor Jamie Lee Curtis has been hoping to play Kureha if the opportunity presents itself, and it appears as though she is ready to go as soon as the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike is over.

All of this new information was disclosed by Curtis in a post that she made on her official Instagram account, in which she stated, "ONCE the STRIKE against the greed of the AMTPT is SETTLED with a FAIR CONTRACT, I will lobby along with the growing fan frenzy to become Doctor Kureha in @onepiecenetflix."

Alongside her message, she included some artwork and images showcasing her passion for the character. Check out her official message HERE and let us know your thoughts on having her join the series in the comment section!

The artwork Jamie Lee Curtis revealed with her post.

A previously revealed teaser of Chopper was revealed with the announcement of the second season of the One Piece live-action series. The news dropped as a special teaser from Netlix , featuring the voice of Oda as the Transponder Snail. Check it out below!

NAKAMA!!! 🏴‍☠️👑 It fills us with great joy to give you this message directly from Oda-Sensei. ⛵️ #OnePieceNetflix #OnePieceLiveAction pic.twitter.com/X8ZOLPkaXD — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) September 14, 2023

On August 31, the first season of the One Piece live-action series debuted, and it was met with favorable reviews from both fans and critics. Praise was specifically directed toward the cast of the series, especially Iaki Godoy in his role as Monkey D. Luffy.

The first season of the live-action One Piece is currently available to stream on services like Netflix and Crunchyroll. Have you watched it yet? Let us know down in the comments if you have!

What are your thoughts on Jamie Lee Curtis joining the crew of the live-action One Piece? If you watched the first season of the series, let us know your thoughts on it, and how it compared to the anime! We'll be sure to update you with news as it is released on the upcoming second season!