ONE-PUNCH MAN Producer Promises Season 3 "Won't Disappoint"

Anticipation is building toward the release of One-Punch Man Season 3, especially now that it has been confirmed that the anime series will return this October. Despite a release window now set, fans still haven't seen much of the upcoming third season.

Aside from a Special Announcement trailer released last year and a batch of character illustrations released through the Hero Visual Project, J.C. Staff — the studio animating the third season — really hasn't shared many details.

The lack of details has some fans concerned that One-Punch Man Season 3 won't live up to the hype. Or that it could follow in the steps of Season 2, which saw a noticeable drop in quality compared to the first season. For those worried, J.C. Staff producer Atsushi Fujishiro has offered a hopeful promise.

"Preparations for the third season are steadily progressing," Fujishiro said prior to this week's release window announcement. "As a highly popular title with high expectations, we’re committed to delivering a season that won’t disappoint.”

Despite the popularity of One-Punch Man, many fans acknowledged that there was a major drop in quality from Season 1 to Season 2. In addition to the poorer animation quality, Season 2 was criticized for its pacing, sound design, and just about everything else you can think of. It should be noted that although production shifted from Madhouse to J.C. Staff between seasons, not everyone blames J.C. Staff for the troubles with Season 2. It's widely acknowledged that the studio faced an incredibly rushed production schedule which resulted in underwhelming production value.

That hopefully won't be the case with Season 3 which was first announced back in 2022, three years after Season 2 first aired. One would thing with three years worth of production time, J.C. Staff had all the time they needed to ensure that Season 3 is a return to form.

We'll hopefully find out soon. Unfortunately, this week's release window announcement was only accompanied by a short promo video that assembled many of the heroes spotlighted in the Hero Visual Project. It wasn't really a full-fledged trailer, but that should be coming shortly.

It's reported that the One-Punch Man Season 3 trailer will be shown at AnimeJapan 2025 later this month. The annual anime convention takes place from March 22 to March 23, which is when we could get our first proper look at Season 3. In the meantime, all we've really had was the Special Announcement video and the character illustrations.

Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of "special training," hes become so strong that he's practically invincible. In fact, he's too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama performs his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association. One day, monsters claiming to be from the Monster Association suddenly appeared, taking a child of Hero Association executive as a hostage. The S-class heroes gather and plan a raid on the Monster Association hideout to rescue the hostage. Meanwhile, Garou, a "human monster" who was taken by the Monster Association during a battle with the heroes, awakens in the Monster Association hideout.

While there is understandable worry surrounding One-Punch Man Season 3, our fears will hopefully be put to rest once we see a proper trailer.