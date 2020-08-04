ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS - Suiryu Gets Action-Packed Character Trailer; Releases Tomorrow

Suiryu revealed to be the first DLC character for Spike Chunsoft and Bandai Namco's One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows , with brand-new trailer ahead of tomorrow's release.

Spike Chunsoft and Bandai Namco's One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows was finally released in February of this year, so players have already had the chance to play the game as some of their favourite characters from the popular One Punch Man series.

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows does bring a bunch of interesting gameplay mechanics to the table, as well as a bunch of content to keep fans coming back to the game; replay value happens to be one of the game's strongest suits.

While the game does brim with content, the developers have already announced that even more content is coming to One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows in the form of DLC; adding new characters via the Character Packs, items, and other goodies to keep fans busy.

Today Bandai Namco has released an action-packed character trailer for One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows that gives us some proper gameplay that introduces us to Suiryu — who is the first of four DLC characters to join the game.

The good news don't end there, as Suiryu is actually becoming available tomorrow for players who have already purchased the game's Character Pass. Those who don't own the Character Pass can also purchase this fighter individually once it becomes available tomorrow.

As if that wasn't enough, a free update is also rolling out tomorrow, which will be bringing with it the Super Fight tournament arena as a brand-new stage.

Check it out:

ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS is an action fighting game set in a universe where threats are daily occurrences and heroes the sole hope against annihilation. Saitama the main protagonist, is a hero that can obliterate even the strongest foes with a single punch, a situation that bother him to no end.

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.