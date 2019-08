ONE-PUNCH MAN Garou Looks Great In This Awesome-Looking Action Figure

The second season of One-Punch Man was great, though not on the same level as the first. In this season, fans were introduced to a new villain known as the Human Monster Garou. He was the primary focus of the season and it paid off quite well because he is loved by fans and critics alike.Because of his popularity, a new action figure was recently revealed for collectors. The company, Good Smile, are the ones behind this new figure, and from what we have gathered, it is part of the Pop-Up Parade line of collectibles.According to the information we've seen, this Garou action figure stands at around eight inches in height, and it cost fans around $39 in U.S. currency. The current ship date is this November, which isn't too far away.The price is not too bad, and not to mention, Pop-Up Parade is one of the most affordable, therefore, we expect them to run out of stock quite early so we suggest for fans to pre-order from early on if they do not want to wait.