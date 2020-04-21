ONE PUNCH MAN: Sony Developing Live Action Film Of The Hit Manga

The not iconic anime and manga series, One Punch Man, has finally reached the noses of the execs at Sony. Hit the jump to learn more about the upcoming live action adaption on the hit series!

ONE and Yusuke Murata's hit series, One Punch Man, could definitely be considered as one of the most interesting origins in manga history. The manga about a guy who can defeat anyone in one punch was created by ONE, so that he could get better at drawing! Yet, the series was so interesting, it wasn't long before Murata would be attatched to illustrate the series and the rest is history.

The rise to fame and success for the series was so fast that, as of now, the series has had two successful seasons of the anime. The series also has a brand new video game that is doing wonderfully and Saitama is now a household name. One Punch Man was so successful, in fact, that ONE was even able to creat another fun series titled Mob Psycho 100. However, it seems that the end is not in sight for the bald hero.

In recent news, an announcement has come that Sony pictures plans on adapting a live action version of the series! According to Variety, the film will be written by writing duo Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner (Cowboy Bebop, Venom, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle). The series will also be produced by Arad Productions with the father and son duo of Avi and Ari Arad. Variety states that "Sony is very high on the property given its popularity" which also has them thinking about the "possibility of adding another franchise to the pipeline".





Could this mean the film could be coming sooner than expected? Worried about the faithfulness of the inevitable adaption? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments!