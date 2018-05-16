OVERLORD: OXT And MYTH&ROID Will Be Performing The Theme Songs For Season 3

It has been announced from the staff of Overlord 3 that they will have OxT & MYTH&ROID return to do the theme songs for the next season of the anime.

Earlier today an announcement was made from the staff working on Overlord 3 that will please fans. OxT and MYTH&ROID will be returning to perform the opening and ending theme songs of the new anime.



OxT's opening theme song is titled "VORACITY," and the CD single is slated to ship on July 25th. MYTH&ROID's ending theme song remains untitled, but the CD single is slated for August 8th.



OxT and MYTH&ROID previously performed the opening and ending theme songs of both the first and second seasons for the Overlord anime series. The third season will premiere in July. Madhouse will return from the first two seasons to animate the new season.



The novels and anime's story takes place in the year 2138 when virtual reality gaming is booming. Yggdrasil, a popular online game, is quietly shut down one day. However, the protagonist Momonga decides to not log out. Momonga is then transformed into the image of a skeleton as "the most powerful wizard." The world continues to change, with non-player characters (NPCs) beginning to feel emotion. Having no parents, friends, or place in society, this ordinary young man Momonga then strives to take over the new world the game has become.



What are your thoughts on the announcement? Are you glad that both bands are returning for a third season? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section down below!

