ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Special Event With Behind-The-Scenes Preview Coming At Anime NYC 2025

A One-Punch Man Season 3 special event has been announced for Anime NYC in August, just two months before the season's highly anticipated debut. The special event will double as both an anniversary event for the anime as well as a sneak peek at what's to come in Season 3.

According to the event description, the panel will feature a live performance by the legendary JAM Project, the Japanese anison band responsible for the anime's iconic opening themes.

"A must-see for any One-Punch Man fan – a celebration of heroes, music, and anime powerhouses," the description of the panel teases.

"One-Punch Man" is going to Anime NYC 2025👊



Don't miss out on our special event featuring JAM Project, the legendary artists who sang the openings for the "One-Punch Man" anime series.



✅Special Event Details: https://t.co/70OopeFQOf#onepunchman pic.twitter.com/4TOjkMiSZG — TVアニメ「ワンパンマン」公式 (@opm_anime) June 7, 2025

Of course, the highlight of the panel is undoubtedly the rare behind-the-scenes look into the making of One-Punch Man Season 3, which will include special guests from the production team.

One-Punch Man Season 3 is one of the most anticipated anime premiering this year, but its production process has been painstakingly long. Season 3 was first announced in 2022, three years after the debut of the anime's second season. Despite three years of work, there's been little to show for it so far, as fans have yet to see an actual trailer for the third season.

J.C. Staff is once again producing the third season of the anime, but so far, they've shared little promotional material aside from promo illustrations of the heroes and monsters and some mostly static visual teasers. Assuming nothing is shown at Anime Expo in July, this behind-the-scenes preview will probably be our best look yet at Season 3. With so many question marks surrounding the third season, especially the animation quality, fans will eagerly be looking forward to the behind-the-scenes preview for any clues on whether there has been improvement from the second season.

Remove your limiter & get ready to rumble... #onepunchman returns with Season 3! 👊



More info to come pic.twitter.com/Ks7goCCS7t — VIZ Media (@VIZMedia) May 27, 2025

The special panel will be free for Anime NYC Saturday, 4-Day, or Anime NYC+ Badge holders; however, a reservation is highly recommended since seating is first come, first serve and there will likely be huge demand. There will also be a limited number of VIP seating available for purchase for $39. VIP seating ticket holders will be let into the panel ahead of the free general admission. More details about the panel and its ticketing can be found on the official Anime NYC website.

As for the anime, Season 3 will premiere in October. No specific date has been announced yet, but it could come at Anime Expo next month. It was recently announced that VIZ Media has acquired the TV distribution rights for the third season.