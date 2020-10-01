2019 Served As The Massive POKÉMON GO Mobile Game's Most Financially Successful Year Yet
Back in July 2016, Pokémon GO first hit the iOS and Android storefronts. This popular mobile game allows you to live out your Pokémon dreams and find the cute creatures all over the real world and subsequently battle them against other Pokémon. It was quite the hit when it first launched but seemed to slowly taper in popularity and profitability.
Despite launching all the way back in 2016, last year served as the most financially successful year yet for Pokémon GO. Hit the jump to find out more...
However, it turns out that isn't the case but rather Pokémon GO is more successful now than it has ever been. It's reported by Sensor Tower (via Gamefragger) that the official Pokémon mobile game earned almost $900 million in 2019 alone. That's certainly impressive and more than Pokémon GO has ever earned in a single year.
In 2016, the game earned $832 million. In 2017, Pokémon GO managed to earn just $589 million. Finally; in 2018, the Pokémon mobile game recovered with a total gross of $816 million. As such, it seems that Pokémon GO might once again be on the rise. It will be interesting to see whether the app can top $900 million in 2020.
Experience Pokémon in the real world with Pokémon Go! You never forget your first Pokémon partner. Share your journey with it again with the new Pokémon GO Buddy Adventure feature!
Pokémon GO is available on both iOS and Android devices.
