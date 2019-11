A Bunch Of New Pokémon Introduced In Overview Trailer For POKÉMON SWORD And POKÉMON SHIELD

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are only a mere week away from releasing, and the latest trailer for the highly anticipated title tells us everything we need to know about it.

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.

Nintendo and Game Freak have been releasing quite a bunch of new information regarding the upcomingand; so much so that hardcore fans of the long-running Pocket Monster series already seem to know everything about the game.However, those who may be casual players may still want to know more about the game without sitting through those lengthy Pokémon-themed Nintendo Direct presentations; especially now that we're only one week away from the game's release.For this reason, the developers have released a handy overview trailer that tells players everything they need to know aboutand, ahead of its anticipated release, as well as introducing some new Pokémon that are unique to the Galar region.Check it out:



Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be available for the Nintendo Switch on the 15th of November.