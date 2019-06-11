A Bunch Of New Pokémon Introduced In Overview Trailer For POKÉMON SWORD And POKÉMON SHIELD
Nintendo and Game Freak have been releasing quite a bunch of new information regarding the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield; so much so that hardcore fans of the long-running Pocket Monster series already seem to know everything about the game.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are only a mere week away from releasing, and the latest trailer for the highly anticipated title tells us everything we need to know about it.
However, those who may be casual players may still want to know more about the game without sitting through those lengthy Pokémon-themed Nintendo Direct presentations; especially now that we're only one week away from the game's release.
For this reason, the developers have released a handy overview trailer that tells players everything they need to know about Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, ahead of its anticipated release, as well as introducing some new Pokémon that are unique to the Galar region.
Check it out:
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be available for the Nintendo Switch on the 15th of November.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]