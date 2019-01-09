A New POKEMON Anime Is In The Works Titled POCKET MONSTER

Pocket Monster was the original title of the 1997 TV anime back in Japan (and still is) that went on to launch a global phenomenon. Pocket Monster was then changed to Pokemon for Western audiences

A new video has been posted on the official Pokemon YouTube channel which reveals that a new Pokemon TV anime is on the way, which will be titled Pocket Monster. This is the original name of the 1997 TV anime which went (and still goes by) Pocket Monsters in Japan.



Though it shares the same name as the original '97 series, the new anime won't be a reboot as it will visit all of the regions visited thus far by Ash Ketchum. The latest Pokemon TV anime, Pokemon Sun & Moon first began back in November 2016 and the episode that will air on September 29 will contain new details about the mysterious new show.





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE