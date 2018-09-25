A New Pokémon Has Been Discovered: Meltan Joins The Fray

Developer Niantic's augmented reality mobile game, Pokémon GO, has released a video that officially introduces what has been making fans go crazy. The Nut Pokémon is called Meltan, here is more.

The official Pokemon YouTube channel has uploaded a new video talking about the brand-new species of Pokemon, Meltan. It is described as a Hex Nut Pokemon.



In the video, we can see Professor Oak and Willow teaming up and researching this mysterious species, their findings just lead to more new things.



Meltan's body is mostly liquid metal, it has a fluid shape letting it use its arms and legs to absorb metal into its own body.



Meltan can generate electricity and uses it as energy as well as attacks that are fired from its eye.



This whole Meltan case came up with a Ditto that many players were reporting was transforming into Meltan. The sightings have now dwindled but Meltan is still appearing.



Stay tuned for more on this mysterious Pokemon.





