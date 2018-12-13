After Almost Three Years Of Waiting, Trainers Can Finally Face Each Other In POKÉMON GO

You read that right! Even though Niantic's mobile augmented reality game released all the way back in July of 2016, PVP battles are only finally available to Trainers as of now.

Pokémon fins finally have their first opportunity to participate in Player Versus Player battles in

Pokémon Go!

This allows players to finally play against their friends in the same mobile game they have so much fun using on a daily basis.

Pokémon Go

initially rolled this feature out for Trainers of level 40, then rolled it out quickly after hours later to the remaining players 10 and over.

Get ready for an all-new Pokémon experience Pokémon Go opens a universe of Pokemon to find, catch, trade, and battle on your iPhone or Android device. With Pokémon Go, you'll discover Pokémon in a whole new world - your own!

Pokémon GO is currently available for Android and iOS devices.

A celebration is in order asIn order to play with a fellow Trainer you must be in the same are as the Trainer you are aiming to face. It is easily accessed through your friends list and also by scanning QR codes.Trainers will however be able to play with their Ultra Friends or Best Friends - meaning those who they have traded with many times in the game - long distance. In addition, there are AI controlled Team Leaders Trainers can also face off against if they happen to be in need of a challenge.Trainers can also earn in-game rewards, of course, by battling other human Trainers. One of these claimable items is the Sinnoh Stone, which is necessary for several Generation 4 evolutions (hence the name). You can earn rewards in this manner up to three times a day so get out there and battle your friends