 An Early Screening Of The DETECTIVE PIKACHU Movie Was Reportedly Received Very Positively
Detective Pikachu was reportedly a hit with the audience of a recent early screening - with praise for its performances, Easter Eggs, and script. Find out more...

Nebula | 11/9/2018
Filed Under: "Pokemon" Source: Gamefragger
According to a recent report, the upcoming Detective Pikachu movie might be immune to the unfortunately prevelant "video-game-movie curse".

SuperBroMovies' sources relayed back to them that the Ryan Reynolds starrer is "jam-packed with easter eggs, good performances, and a great script" - and despite being unfinished, was still received positively by its audience.

A lot of praise appears to be on Reynolds' shoulders - him voicing the titular Pokemon. Reynolds brings his "usual charm" and apparently "knocked it out of the park". He's also said to have great chemistry with Justice Smith.

Though the CGI wasn't finished; Pikachu's look was described as "very well done". As was previously reported, the Pokemon in the film "look hyper-realistic, similar to Rocket Racoon in the Guardians films." And, for fans of the franchise, there are apparently some "great surprises", which we can only assume means that other fan-favourite Pokemon will show up.

What do you think of the reaction to Detective Pikachu's early screening?

Detective Pikachu is set to arrive in theatres on May 10th, 2019.
