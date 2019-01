Ariana Grande Gets A Tattoo Of Eevee After Playing POKEMON: LET'S GO, EEVEE! For Fifteen Hours

This Twitter exchange took place yesterday and since then, Grande has taken to Snapchat and unveiled a new tattoo of hers. It seems that she's so dedicated to her virtual-pet that she's had it permanently drawn onto her arm.the picture's caption read. Her love of Eevee at least dates back to 2016 seeing as that year she dressed up as the beloved Pokemon for Halloween.This would be surprising if not for her, in September of last year, revealing that she'dfrom the anime Spirited Away similarly placed on her arm. Check out the picture of her new tattoo below: