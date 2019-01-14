Ariana Grande Gets A Tattoo Of Eevee After Playing POKEMON: LET'S GO, EEVEE! For Fifteen Hours
Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande has taken to Twitter (@ArianaGrande) to discuss her Nintendo Switch activity. It's known that Grande's fond of video-games, thus a fan asked which games she plays on her Switch. The actress-turned-singer responded that "honestly. yesterday i had a day off and i played pokémon let’s go eevee for fifteen hours. honestly."
Ariana Grande has unveiled a brand new tattoo of hers which shows her dedication to her beloved virtual-pet: Eevee - of Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee!. Find out more...
This Twitter exchange took place yesterday and since then, Grande has taken to Snapchat and unveiled a new tattoo of hers. It seems that she's so dedicated to her virtual-pet that she's had it permanently drawn onto her arm. "I've waited for this for so long" the picture's caption read. Her love of Eevee at least dates back to 2016 seeing as that year she dressed up as the beloved Pokemon for Halloween.
This would be surprising if not for her, in September of last year, revealing that she'd gotten a tattoo of Chihiro from the anime Spirited Away similarly placed on her arm. Check out the picture of her new tattoo below:
What do you think of Ariana Grande's new tattoo? What are your thoughts on Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee!?
