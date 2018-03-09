 Singer Ariana Grande Reveals Her Huge, New Tattoo Of Chihiro From SPIRITED AWAY
Ariana Grande, one of the world's biggest current pop-stars, recently unveiled a her new tattoo of Chihiro, the protagonist of Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away. Hit the jump to check it out...

Despite being one of the world's biggest pop-stars at the moment, Ariana Grande is as much an anime fan as the rest of us. The singer recently revealed that she's gotten a tattoo of Chihiro, the protagonist of the acclaimed shōjo Spirited Away.

The black-and-white image can be seen below. It shows that Grande's right inner-forearm is now entirely taken up by one of Studio Ghibli's greatest characters. The actress-turned-singer later elaborated on the new ink, explaining that she decided to get the tattoo as she greatly relates to the Chihiro:
 

Chihrio’s growth into a capable individual is a core factor to the movement of Spirited Away’s plot. During her adventure in the Spirit World, she matures from an easily-scared girl with a child-like personality to match her age to a hard-working, responsible and brave young girl who has learned to put her fears aside for those she cares for.

To protect her friends and rescue her parents from a spell that has turned them into livestock, Chihiro sheds her former personality and adapts to her environment to become a courageous, quick-witted and reliable girl.


Check out the photo below:
