Singer Ariana Grande Reveals Her Huge, New Tattoo Of Chihiro From SPIRITED AWAY

Despite being one of the world's biggest pop-stars at the moment, Ariana Grande is as much an anime fan as the rest of us. The singer recently revealed that she's gotten a tattoo of Chihiro, the protagonist of the acclaimed shōjo Spirited Away.



The black-and-white image can be seen below. It shows that Grande's right inner-forearm is now entirely taken up by one of Studio Ghibli's greatest characters. The actress-turned-singer later elaborated on the new ink, explaining that she decided to get the tattoo as she greatly relates to the Chihiro:

Chihrio’s growth into a capable individual is a core factor to the movement of Spirited Away’s plot. During her adventure in the Spirit World, she matures from an easily-scared girl with a child-like personality to match her age to a hard-working, responsible and brave young girl who has learned to put her fears aside for those she cares for. To protect her friends and rescue her parents from a spell that has turned them into livestock, Chihiro sheds her former personality and adapts to her environment to become a courageous, quick-witted and reliable girl.