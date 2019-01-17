Charizard And Greninja Are The Main Focus Of First Wave Of DETECTIVE PIKACHU Merchandise
The second trailer for one of the most anticipated movies of the year, Detective Pikachu, is rumored to be released on January 28, but even before that, The Pokémon Company has shared a look at its first wave of merchandise for the highly anticipated Pokémon movie, including three Detective Pikachu-themed Pokémon cards, a deerstalker cap featuring Pikachu ears, and a Detective Pikachu plush.
The new cards feature not only meditating Pikachu, but also our best look yet at the biggest stars of the first action-packed teaser trailer – Charizard and Greninja. Just like in the aforementioned video, Charizard is seemingly fighting in some sort of battle arena, while the Greninja card showcases the sneaky creature slashing his slimy fingers across the camera as he ambushes unsuspecting passersby.
Every set of Pokémon Trading Cards will feature 26 items with Pokémon depicted in their CGI likenesses. That's not everything we have for you today, as you can take a look at the special Detective Pikachu-themed deerstalker and Detective Pikachu plush made by Wicked Cool Toys (which will also be releasing 2-inch scale figures of Pikachu, Bulbasaur, and Psyduck) that talks in English down below:
The story begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.
POKÉMON Detective Pikachu will hit cinemas in the US on May 10th 2019.
