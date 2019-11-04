Charizard And Jigglypuff Are Main Stars Of New International Posters For DETECTIVE PIKACHU
The one and only Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charizard, Jigglypuff, Psyduck, and Mr. Mime are the main starts of the latest batch of international posters for Detective Pikachu, making it clear that WB. is planning to shatter at least plenty of box office records in the Middle Kingdom with the upcoming adaptation.
In the Rob Letterman-directed movie, the titular hero and his new friend Tim Goodman (played by Justice Smith) embark on a dangerous journey to hopefully find the young trainer's missing father. During their great adventure, the duo will have a chance to interact with beloved Pokémon (such as Charmander, Greninja, and Snubbull), and also face the biggest threat in the universe – Mewtwo.
With Detective Pikachu coming to theaters around the world next month, be sure to take a closer look at the aforementioned character posters for the highly anticipated WB.-produced movie down below:
The story begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.
POKÉMON Detective Pikachu will hit cinemas in the US on May 10, 2019.
