Check Out Some New Footage For DETECTIVE PIKACHU In This Brand-New TV Spot
Directed by Rob Letterman and starring Ryan Reynolds in the lead role, Warner Bros. and Legendary's Detective Pikachu has most definitely become one of this year's most anticipated movies; right up there with Marvel Studios' long-awaited Avengers: Endgame.
A bunch of new footage for the highly anticipated Detective Pikachu as made its way online, as new TV spot is released by Ryan Reynolds. Check it out.
Warner Bros. and Legendary have really done a superb job bringing to life the world of Pokémon in Detective Pikachu, as it embraces all of the elements that have made the Pocket Monster series so popular, and relevant, over the years.
The previous trailers released by Warner Bros. definitely had doubters turning into believers, especially with the rather controversial news about Ryan Reynolds getting the role of Pikachu — something that fans quickly embraced after watching the trailer.
It is Ryan Reynolds, no less, who has shared a brand-new TV spot for Detective Pikachu, which contains a bunch of new footage not seen in previosu trailers.
Take a look:
The first-ever live-action Pokémon movie, “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular character in the first-ever live-action movie based on the iconic face of the global Pokémon brand—one of the world’s most popular, multi-generation entertainment properties and most successful media franchises of all time.
Detective Pikachu will release in theatres on the 10th of May in 2019.
